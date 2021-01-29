ADVERTISEMENT
Lokuhettige found guilty of breaching ICC anti-corruption code

By IANS
Dubai, Jan 28 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been found guilty of three offences under the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent anti-corruption tribunal, the global cricket body said on Friday.

Lokuhettige, 40, who was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2019, has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before a tribunal. He remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course, said the ICC in its statement.

Lokuhettige played nine ODIs and two T20Is for Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2013.

The ICC said that Lokuhettige “has been found guilty of: Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

“Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

“Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.”

Lokuhettige has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) of breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for the participants in the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.

Daruvala, Maini to lead Mumbai Falcons' at F3 Asian C'ship
