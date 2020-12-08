World Sports

Long jumper Anju says she reached dizzy heights with single kidney

By IANS
New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Long jumper Anju Bobby George, winner of the historic bronze medal winner at the 2003 World Athletics Championship, on Monday revealed that she reached the pinnacle of her career with a single kidney.

“Believe it or not, I’m one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg.. Many limitations. still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent,” Anju, 43, tweeted on Monday.

Anju made history when she won the bronze medal by clearing 6.70 metres at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris. Later, she won a gold medal in the IAAF World Athletics Finals in 2005 in Monaco.

She won a bronze at 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games and a gold at the Busan Asian Games the same year. Four years later she clinched a silver at the Doha Asian Games.

Anju also won a gold at 2005 Incheon Asian Championships, and a silver two years in the same competition, in Amman.

“Anju, it’s your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship!” tweeted sports minister Kiren Rijuju in reply to Anju’s tweet.

