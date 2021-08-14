Lord's Test: Intruder tries to join Indian team, taken away by security

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Before the start of the second session on the third day of the Test between England and India at Lord’s, a funny incident happened as an intruder tried to join the team in the field.

A British man in cricket whites and sporting an Indian Test shirt walked out onto the field to join the Indian team after lunch. The man with ‘Jarvo 69’ on his shirt is stopped by security personnel as he walked into the field.

On being stopped, the man points to the sponsor’s logo followed by the BCCI logo on his shirt. He looks away to get the ball but another security person in a blue jacket arrives to take the intruder away.

The intruder is unperturbed and claps for the ball to be given to him.

Within seconds, more security personnel in blue join in and take the intruder off the field. The whole incident left the Indian team, especially Mohammad Siraj in splits.

With the 18-second video clip going viral, social media had a great time going gaga over the ‘new player’ in the Indian team.

“England would have been all out for 250 if Jarvo 69 had been allowed to operate from the Pavilion End, change my mind,” said one England fan.

“Jarvo 69 volunteered to pick up some wickets,” wrote an Indian fan.

“One more new Indian player made his debut at Lords today and his name is Jarvo with jersey no. 69,” commented another Indian fan.

–IANS

nr/bsk