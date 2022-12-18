LPL has helped me understanding captaincy, says Wanindu Hasaranga

Colombo, Dec 18 (IANS) With many former and foreign players lauding Lanka Premier League for giving an opportunity to young domestic players to showcase their talent on a global stage, they are also of view that it is giving young dynamic players like Wanindu Hasaranga and others a chance to show their captaincy skills as well.

Wanindu Hasaranga is the Number 1 bowler in the ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings with a rating of 704. He also scripted history in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as he became the first person to take a hat-trick in the tournament. Hasaranga bagged the milestone against Colombo Stars and powered his side Kandy Falcons to a massive victory. Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker in the last season of the Lanka Premier League as well, with 17 wickets. A country that has produced spinners like Muralitharan and Herath, Sri Lanka once again seem to have a world class talent in their ranks who is a true superstar.

In the Lanka Premier League, he is the captain of the Kandy Falcons franchise. The team have won 5 out of 6 matches played and are sitting at top of the table. Speaking about his role as a skipper, he said, “As a captain, I must be calm in every situation. Must give my best in every game so that players also give theirs. For the last two years, the team has been finishing last but this year, we are on top of the table, but we are not thinking ahead as of now. We are just taking it step by step and hopefully, we can go all the way.”

Former Sri Lanka cricketing legend, Sanath Jayasuriya, who is the team mentor for Kandy Falcons spoke about how the league is helping Sri Lanka players to show their skills and how it is providing an opportunity to young players to lead from the front. He said, “The team has been performing exceptionally well this season. Players like Isuru, Wanindu among others are giving their best. We have so many young players who have impressed. Wanindu has been a leader who inspires them in every game. He is always available to help the young players but at the same time, he is learning from everyone as well. It’s a learning process for him as well. To lead a team on a global stage is never easy but he is doing that very well.”

Carlos Brathwaite, who is the team’s highest wicket taker (15 from 6 matches), lauded his captain’s effort. He said, “Wanindu is always there whenever I need any help or advice under adverse situations. He is always thinking proactively which helps the team in winning. He has a winning mentality which lifts the spirit of the players on the field.”

“He has been a role model for so many youngsters and players look up to him. I really enjoy playing under him and I hope we go all the way in this edition,” he concluded.

–IANS

cs