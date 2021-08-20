Lukaku wants to prove his worth at Chelsea

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 19 (IANS) Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has vowed to prove that he is worth the $134 million transfer fee, which has made him a record signing for Chelsea.

Lukaku returns to the club he played for between 2011 and 2014 after leading Inter Milan to the Serie A title and will take the No. 9 shirt vacated by Tammy Abraham’s move to Roma.

“The dream is a reality, so now I have to prove myself on the pitch,” Lukaku said in his official presentation.

“Now I’m here, it’s time to get to work and let my performances do the talking. This is a dressing room with personality and I am glad to be back. As a footballer, you fight to achieve your dreams. I am here now and I can’t wait to be on the pitch and perform with my teammates,” he said.

The forward could make his first appearance of his second stint at the club at home against Arsenal and believes that playing for Inter Milan, after also being at Everton and Manchester United in the Premier League, has added an extra dimension to his game, Xinhua reports.

“The spaces are tighter (in Italy), it’s more technical and tactical, and that helped me a lot. The English game is different, but for me, it’s not something new. I think I’ve learned much more about myself, setting higher standards.”

–IANS

kh/