Lutho Sipamla added to South Africa squad as Junior Dala withdrawn

- Advertisement -

Johannesburg, Aug 23 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday that right-arm pacer Lutho Sipamla replaces Junior Dala in the squad for the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka.

“Lutho Sipamla has joined the squad as Junior Dala has been withdrawn due to medical reasons,” said a tweet by the CSA. Sipamla has played two Tests, five ODIs and nine T20Is for South Africa.

- Advertisement -

South Africa is scheduled to depart for Colombo on Wednesday. They will be missing the services of Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller for the ODIs. The trio, though, are scheduled to return for the T20Is.

Sri Lanka announced a nationwide lockdown of ten days, starting from Friday night to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country due to a surge in cases.

- Advertisement -

South Africa is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka from September 2 to 14 for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series serves as final preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE in October and November.

South Africa ODI squad – Temba Bavuma (c), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassies Van Der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, and Dwaine Pretorius.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

nr