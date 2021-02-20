ADVERTISEMENT
Lyon edge past Brest to stay on top of the table

Brest, Feb 20 (IANS) Lyon survived a scare against Brest before edging out the hosts 3-2 in a Ligue 1 match.

The visitors led 3-0 at the break through Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar and Dutch striker Memphis Depay’s penalty.

But Brest fought back with goals from Brendan Chardonnet and Irvin Cardona in the second half.

Lyon are on top of the table, ahead of Lille, on goal difference whereas Paris St-Germain are a point behind the two on third with 54 points.

In the Premier League, Illan Meslier’s own goal helped Wolves beat Leeds United.

Adama Traore’s long-range shot hit the crossbar and hit Meslier’s back to rebound into the net in the 64th minute.

Wolves are 11th on the points table while Leeds United are 12th.

At the La Liga in Barcelona, meanwhile, Spain’s Borja Iglesias converted a penalty to give Real Betis a 1-0 win over Getafe.

The victory pushed Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis into sixth place and a Europa League spot.

–IANS

kh/

