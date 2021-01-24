ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra to gift SUVs to Thakur, 5 debutant cricketers

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said that he would be gifting a Mahindra Thar SUV to six players who played an integral role in India’s victory over Australia in the recently concluded Test series Down Under.

Mahindra said that the cars will be going to the six players who made their debut in the series — batsman Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur.

Thakur may have been playing his second Test, but he had managed to bowl just 10 balls in his debut Test in October 2018 before being injured.

“Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3),” said Mahindra in the first of a thread of three tweets.

“Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account-at no expense to the company. The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority,” he tweeted.

–IANS

rkm/qma

