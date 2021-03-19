ADVERTISEMENT
Maiden call-up for Krishna in Ind's ODI squad for Eng series (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) M Prasidh Krishna has received a maiden call-up to the Indian squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The 18-member squad, which was announced on Friday, also includes Suryakumar Yadav, who made his international debut in the five-match T20I series and scored a match-winning half century in the fourth T20I.

Krishna took 14 wickets at an average of 22.21 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to help Karnataka to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who played his only ODI match against Sri Lanka in December 2017, has been included in the team. Fellow all-rounder Krunal Pandya also finds a place. Pandya is yet to play an ODI match and his last international game was a T20I against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Fast bowler T Natarajan, who missed the T20I series due to a niggle, has been included. Natarajan played in the third ODI during the Australia tour on December 2 and took two wickets to help India to a 13-run win. Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini and Sanju Samson, all of whom played in the ODI series in Australia, are missing from the squad.

The series against England will be played on March 23, 26 to 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

–IANS

rkm/rt

