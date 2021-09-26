Man City get revenge over Chelsea, Villa end Man United jinx

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 26 (IANS) Manchester City gained a modicum of revenge for their defeat to Chelsea in last season’s Champions League final when they won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus’ neat turn and finish in the 53rd minute saw Pep Guardiola’s men take a deserved win as they dominated possession against a below-par Chelsea and had it not been for a couple of excellent saves from Edouard Mendy, Manchester City would have won by a clearer margin.

- Advertisement -

Bruno Fernandes blazed an injury time penalty for Manchester United over the bar as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Villa had won just one of their last 45 Premier League games against Manchester United and had the better of the first half, nevertheless the game looked set for a draw until Kortney Hause put them ahead in the 88th minute with a diving header, Xinhua reports.

- Advertisement -

The same player then blotted his copybook by handballing Bruno Fernandes’ cross three minutes later, but the Portuguese badly mishit the penalty that would have seen the game end 1-1.

Later on Saturday, Yoane Wissa’s late strike earned Brentford a point against Liverpool in a thrilling 3-3 draw as the newly promoted side twice came back from behind to thwart Liverpool.

- Advertisement -

Ethan Pinnock’s close-range finish put Brentford ahead before Diogo Jota levelled with a header and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead.

Vitaly Janlet’s header just went over the line to draw Brentford level again, but Curtis Jones must have thought he’d won it for Liverpool with a deflected shot, before Wissa’s late goal sent the home fans into raptures.

Elsewhere, Leicester City and Burnley drew 2-2 in a game that saw Jamie Vardy score three times: twice for Leicester and an own goal that put Burnley ahead in the 12th minute.

He equalized for Leicester in the 37th minute and then scored an equalizer five minutes from time after it looked as if Maxwel Cornet’s 40th minute strike would give Burnley their first win of the campaign.

Andros Townsend’s 29th minute penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 77th minute goal gave Everton a routine 2-0 win at home to Norwich City, who have six defeats from six games this season.

West Ham came back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to Leeds United with Michail Antonio’s last-minute goal giving them all three points after Junior Firpo’s own goal had cancelled out Rafinha’s 19th minute opener for Leeds.

Newcastle also remain winless, but were slightly unlucky not to take all three points from their visit to Watford after Sean Longstaff’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Ismaila Sarr’s far post header.

–IANS

akm/