World Sports

Manchester United, Leicester win, Arsenal beat Spurs

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 15 (IANS) Craig Dawson’s own goal gave Manchester United a 1-0 win at home to West Ham on Sunday evening, and although the manner of the winning goal may have been fortunate as Dawson headed into his own net, the win was deserved as United dominated and hit the West Ham woodwork twice, while the visitors failed to produce a shot on target.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a hat-trick to help Leicester City thrash bottom side Sheffield United 5-0 to compound the Blades’ misery one day after the club confirmed the departure of coach Chris Wilder, Xinhua news reports.

Ayoze Perez and an own goal completed the scoring as Leicester ran riot against a side whose morale was clearly affected by the events of recent days.

Chelsea and Leeds drew 0-0 in a surprisingly entertaining game, which means the Blues have kept 10 clean sheets in Thomas Tuchel’s 12 games in charge, although they had a touch of fortune as Tyler Roberts hit the bar for Leeds.

Arsenal came back from conceding a 33rd minute goal at home to Tottenham to win the North London derby 2-1.

The Gunners had hit the woodwork twice through Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares before Eric Lamela scored a spectacular ‘rabona’ in the 33rd minute, but Martin Odegaard drew Arsenal level before the break.

Alexandre Lacazette won the game with a penalty after he had been fouled by Davinson Sanchez and Tottenham had to play the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Lamela was sent off after seeing a second yellow card.

Brighton & Hove Albion took advantage of Fulham’s defeat with a 2-1 win away to Southampton that lifts them three points clear of the relegation spots.

Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal gave Brighton the vital win against a rival that has only one victory in their last 12 matches.

Lewis Dunk had put Brighton ahead with a powerful header following a corner in the 16th minute only for Che Adams’ third goal in three games 10 minutes later to make it 1-1.

Burnley also claimed three vital points to pull clear of the relegation zone with an impressive 2-1 win away to Everton. Chris Wood opening the scoring in the 13th minute and Dwight McNeil curled home an impressive long range shot 10 minutes later.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back for Everton in the 32nd minute, but that was it for Everton, who also lost goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to a first-half injury.

Luka Milivojevic’s first-half penalty was enough for Crystal Palace to beat West Brom 1-0, with the visitors’ poor finishing decisive as they produced 12 shots but only got one on target.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa drew 1-1 on Friday night – a result that looks a lot better for Newcastle after the defeats for Fulham and West Brom.

–IANS

rkm/in

