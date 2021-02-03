ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Mancini to step down as Italy boss after 2022 FIFA WC

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Rome, Feb 3 (IANS) Italy coach Roberto Mancini has said that he would like to leave the Azzurri and return to club management after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mancini took charge of Italy in May 2018, after the Azzurri had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia under predecessor Giampiero Ventura, reports Xinhua news agency.

Italy has since undergone a renaissance under Mancini, winning all 10 Euro 2020 qualifiers to secure a place at this summer’s delayed prestigious tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Inter Milan and Manchester City coach told Italian talk show Tiki Taka on Tuesday that he would prefer to step down and return to club management.

“I will no longer be the coach of the national team after the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and I will return to coach a club,” he said.

Mancini also named three candidates to succeed him. “There are many coaches who can do it, such as Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and Gian Piero Gasperini,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNo change in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test against South Africa
Next articleTeam shaping up very well for Olympics, says Mandeep Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Real Kashmir face resilient Indian Arrows

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Real Kashmir will be looking for their second win of the season when they face developmental side Indian Arrows...

I-League: Unbeaten TRAU face RoundGlass Punjab

My job is to take a backseat and help Virat as...

Not thinking of World Test C'ship final, it's 4 months away:...

FC Goa face resurgent NorthEast United (Match Preview 82)

India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021