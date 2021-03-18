ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Manipur thrash Gujarat 17-0 in sub-junior hockey

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Jind (Haryana), March 17 (IANS) Manipur thrashed Gujarat 17-0 while Jharkhand beat Kerala 14-0 on the first day of the Hockey India Sub Junior Men’s National Championship 2021 here on Wednesday. Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra and Odisha also registered wins.

In Pool H, Manipur’s 17-0 resounding win over Gujarat was built on Sushanta Singh Moirangthem’s six goals (22nd minute, 25, 42, 43, 49, 60).

Rohit Singh Ningthoujam (1st minute, 6, 7, 11) and captain Dipu Laishram Singh (3rd minute, 37, 39, 57) scored four goals each while Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (9th minute), Borish Singh Kshetrimayum (44th minute) and Yumnam Rishi (23rd minute) chipped in with one goal each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar overpowered Himachal Pradesh 11-0 in a Pool G clash. Ravi (29th minute, 38, 50, 56) netted four goals while Danish (26th minute, 30, 55) scored three goals. Praful Dhodray (33rd minute), Pankaj Jasrotia (36th minute), Ravikant Kumar (12th) and Bhavuk (4th) scored a goal each.

In another Pool G clash, Delhi edged out Arunachal 3-1. Delhi’s Rohit (20th minute, 34) put his side in the lead but Arunachal fought back to equalise through Rahul (24th minute). Captain Anil’s (40th minute) goal ensured that Delhi got off to a winning start.

In Pool H, Maharashtra marched to a 15-0 victory over Puducherry. Arjun Santosh Hargude (6th minute, 26, 28, 30, 59) was the star of the show with five goals. Aakshay Jadhav (27th minute, 38, 44, 50) scored four goals. Jay Kale (6th minute, 31) scored two goals while Nilesh Shah Vansh (20th minute), Deepank Chavan (17th minute), Balwant Singh Gadiwale (56th minute) and Captain Raju Durga Tushar (46th minute) picked up a goal each.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pool A, Odisha defeated Uttarakhand 5-0 courtesy goals from Pratap Toppo (18th minute, 21), Satish Munda (4th minute), Ankit Majhi (43rd minute) and Abhisek Topno (45th).

In Pool C, Jharkhand eased to a 14-0 win against Kerala. Adisan Minj (11th minute, 22, 27) and captain Sukhnath Guria (8th minute, 38, 39) registered hat-tricks for their side. Sumit Barwa (30th minute, 40th), Binit Toppo (56th minute, 60), Abhishek Tigga (3rd minute, 35) scored two goals each. Amit Baa (48th minute) and Deepak Soreng (17th) scored a goal each.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEarly wickets against India key: Wood
Next articleShooting World Cup: Skin ailment can't distract Deepak's aim
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sub junior women's hockey: Haryana, Jharkhand in final

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 17 (IANS) Defending champions Haryana and hosts Jharkhand stormed into the final of the 11th Sub Junior Women's National Championship...
Read more
Sports

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...
Read more
Sports

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer survivors face elevated heart disease risk: Study

Adivi Sesh on Hindi debut 'Major': It's an Indian movie

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurHyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is currently shooting for the bilingual film "Major", a film inspired by the...

Just Reel It: Songs that have gone viral on social media

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main kaun tha"...

Chehre Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

Dialogues Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The traier of Chehre gives powerful dialogues from the lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Check out Chehre Dialogues below:

All England C'Ships: Sindhu through, Saina out in 1st round

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) PV Sindhu went through to the second round of the All England Open Championship with a 21-11, 21-17 win...

Tokyo Oly chief creative director quits over derogatory remarks

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 18 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic chief creative director Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making derogatory remarks about a popular female Japanese entertainer,...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates