Manipur's Adonis impresses in national mountain bike championship

Pune, Oct 29 (IANS) Last year’s best cyclist Khariksing Adonis Tangpu of Manipur was at his best once again with a dominating performance on the opening day of the 18th MTB Mountain Bike National Championship at Alandi-Pune, here on Friday.

Uttrakhand and Karnataka, too opened their accounts in the medals tally while host’s Mahasahtra had three podium finishers — Kolhapur-lad Siddhesh Ghorpade, Jalgaon lass Akansha Mehtre, and Pune-born Shravani Parit — in the championship organised by Cycling Association of Maharashtra, under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India.

Adonis topped the Elite Men Individual Time Trial event, using his international experience to the fullest, he completed the 30 kilometres distance (6 lap) race clocking 1 hour 26 minutes 48.417s, according to a release issued by the organisers.

Adonis, hailing from Peh Village, Ukhrul, was followed by Kamlesh Rana representing Army Adventure Wing who stopped the clock at 1:26:59.212s, while Himachal Pradesh’s Devender Kumar finished third with 1:27:31.646s.

RESULTS:

Elite Men Individual Time Trial: 1-Khariksing Adonis Tangpu (Manipur) 1 hour 26 minutes 48.417s; 2-Kamlesh Rana (Army Adventure Wing) 1:26:59.212s; 3-Devender Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) 1:27:31.646s

Youth Boys’ Individual Time Trial: 1-Shivansh Sah (Uttrakhand) 25 minutes 57.003s; 2- Savion Sabu (Karnataka) 26:04.013s; 3-Siddhesh Ghorpade (Maharashtra) 26:46.025s.

Youth Girls’ Individual Time Trial: 1-Gayatri Kittur (Karnataka) 25 minutes 03.279s; 2-Akansha Mehtre (Maharashtra) 29:52.997s; 3-Shravani Parit (Maharashtra) 30:03.167s.

–IANS

bsk