'Many great players have failed to score': Lloris defends Kane's penalty miss

<br>The Three Lions captain converted the first of the two kicks, to level both the match and Wayne Rooney’s all-time England goal record, that his team got in regulation time but failed to get the second one past his Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris in the Les Blues goal blasting it over the crossbar and thereby missing the chance to make it 2-2.

Lloris praised Kane England’s performance at the World Cup and that of his club teammate, having played together at the same club since 2013.

"It’s a difficult time for the English national team and for Harry, but I think he can be proud of what he’s done for the team during this World Cup.

"In football history, many top players missed important penalties in their career – like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

Asked if he got in touch after the match with Kane, the French goalkeeper answered in the affirmative

"We texted after the game. It was not easy to find the words straight after, in the changing room. I think he needed some rest. "I don’t need to go too much further

"I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and he will help Tottenham and the national team to shine."

Kane won the Golden Boot at Russia 2018 four years ago after leading England to the semi-finals, and helped fire the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final on home soil last year too. He now has 53 goals in 80 caps for his country, leaving him one strike away from overhauling Rooney outright.

Going into Wednesday’s match against Morocco, Lloris said Morocco having beaten Spain and Portugal and after topping their group ahead of Croatia and Belgium will be tough nut to crack.

"We can only have respect and admiration for what they have done, but nothing happens by chance at this level. When a team is capable of beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and finish top of their group, it is because they have lots of quality on the field and undoubtedly off it too, in terms of cohesion and team spirit.

"They will be formidable opponents, and on top of that there will be a hostile atmosphere in the stadium."

