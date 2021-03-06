ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Marathon is real test of athletes' character: Rijiju

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Marathon and distance running is the real test of character, said sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday.

“The marathon and 100m dash are two events that are very exciting in athletics. I follow both events religiously. The 100m race is a blue-ribbon event of the Olympic Games. As the 100m dash determines the fastest human on the planet, the marathon is the test of endurance,” he said while interacting with elite distance runners competing at the National Marathon here on Sunday.

Rijiju said he is surprised that there are not many followers of the Olympic disciplines in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is reflection of our sports culture. In a country of 1.38 billion how many of them would be familiar with the names of top elite distance runners like Sudha Singh,” he said, referring to the 3,000m steeplechase specialist.

The sports minister pointed out that the Indian athletes narrowly missed podium finishes in the previous Olympics Games in 2016, and that it hints that Indians have the potential.

“The legendary 400m sprinter Milkha Singh finished fourth at the 1960 Rome Olympics while PT Usha missed bronze medal by wafer-thin margin during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics,” recalled the minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rijiju said the government is providing best facilities to the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes. He, however, said it was difficult to predict the medal tally.

“We are giving modern facilities. Our job is to support the athletes to prepare for the Olympic Games,” he said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia beat the bubble as victory brings a whiff of fresh air
Next articleUttar Pradesh shooting event attracts big response
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sudha gung-ho about qualifying for Olympic marathon on Sunday

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 6 (IANS) From sleeping in an 'altitude tent' and running a weekly mileage of 270 kms, Sudha Singh...
Read more
Sports

3rd GP Athletics: Hima runs alone, wins 100m; double for Poovamma

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Patiala, March 5 (IANS) Absence of elite women sprinters robbed the sheen off the most glamorous athletics event at the third leg of...
Read more
Sports

Belarussian athletics coach passes away in Patiala

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Belarussian Nikolai Snesarev, who was appointed as a middle and long-distance coach till September by the Sports Ministry,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021