Mary Kom, 13 other boxers leave for Spain

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Mary Kom and 13 other boxers left for Castellon, Spain, early in the morning on Sunday to participate in the Boxam International Tournament scheduled to be held from March 1 to 7.

Mary Kom, 37, who will be fighting in the 51 kg weight category, will be making her comeback to the ring since qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Asian qualifiers held in March last year.

The Indian contingent consists of eight men and six women, including world championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg), who recently recovered from a knee injury.

Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) are among the other Olympic qualifiers who will be competing in Castellon.

Young boxer Jasmine, who was highly-impressive during the national camp, is also accompanying the boxers in her maiden senior tour. She will participate in the 57kg category.

The tournament will see the participation of 19 top boxing nations with pugilists who have qualified for the Olympics.

–IANS

rkm/

