Mary Kom on her own as personal coach down with Covid

By Navneet Singh

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Six-time world champion and Olympic-bound boxer MC Mary Kom won’t have personal coach Chhote Lal Yadav by her side at the women’s national boxing camp after he tested positive for Covid-19. The camp is supposed to start in Pune this week.

Yadav is undergoing a 15-day quarantine at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“It is a difficult situation. Last week my Covid-19 report was negative. Since then I haven’t interacted with anyone but my Wednesday’s Covid-19 test revealed that I’m positive. I was supposed to join the national camp in Pune. But after the positive report, I can’t go. I’m alright but will have to follow the Covid-19 protocols laid down by Sports Authority of India (SAI),” Yadav told IANS.

Mary Kom, however, reached Pune on Thursday.

“I’ve given Mary Kom all the details of how to maintain fitness during her seven days in quarantine in Pune,” the coach said of the challenging times.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on had Wednesday announced names of 10 elite women boxers for the camp.

The national team would also compete at the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships starting May 21 in Dubai.

“Only Mary Kom has reached the venue. Others are yet to report,” said a boxing coach familiar with the development.

Mary Kom (51 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) are the four women boxers who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.

–IANS

nns/kh