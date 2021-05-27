Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Marykom, Sakshi march into Asian boxing finals

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Dubai, May 27 (IANS) Six-time world champion MC Marykom made her way into the women’s 51kg final after defeating Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg 4-1 in the semi-finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Having won six medals already in the Asian Championships, including five gold, Marykom will be up against Kazakhstan’s two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the final.

Two-time youth world champion Sakshi pulled off a power-packed performance and upstaged the former world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the 54kg semi-finals.

Adv.

–IANS

qma/

Adv.
Previous articleGayle, Shakib, du Plessis return to CPL
Next articleTejaswini tops MQS round in 50m rifle prone
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates