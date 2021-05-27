Marykom, Sakshi march into Asian boxing finals

Adv.

Dubai, May 27 (IANS) Six-time world champion MC Marykom made her way into the women’s 51kg final after defeating Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg 4-1 in the semi-finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Having won six medals already in the Asian Championships, including five gold, Marykom will be up against Kazakhstan’s two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the final.

Two-time youth world champion Sakshi pulled off a power-packed performance and upstaged the former world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the 54kg semi-finals.

