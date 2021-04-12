Matsuyama wins Masters, 1st Japanese to claim major win

Adv.

Augusta (the US), April 12 (IANS) Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to claim a major title on Monday when he held off the field to win the 2021 Augusta Masters golf tournament by one stroke.

Matsuyama, 29, shot a one-over 73 to win on 10 under par despite some nervy moments on Sunday.

The US’s Xander Schauffele, who was playing with Matsuyama, birdied the 15th to close to within two shots. However, Schaufelle hit his tee shot in the water on the 16th and his challenge finished with a triple-bogey six.

He ended on seven under in a share of third with fellow American and 2015 champion Jordan Spieth.

Matsuyama’s closest challenger on nine under was American debutant Will Zalatoris. England’s Justin Rose led for two rounds before falling off in the final 18 holes with a two-over 74 to end five under.

–IANS

rkm/dpb