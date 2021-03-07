ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Matteo Pellicone wrestling: Punia enters 65 kg final

By Glamsham Bureau
Rome, March 7 (IANS) World Championship bronze medallist Bajrang Punia will take on Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia in the final of the men’s 65 kg freestyle event of the Matteo Pellicone World Ranking Series wrestling on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Haryana wrestler had defeated Joseph Christopher of the USA in the semi-final with a 6-3 margin while his quarterfinal victim was Turkey’s Selim Kozan whom he defeated 7-0.

Rohit is the other Indian in the field. He will face Hamza Alaca of Turkey in the bronze medal match.

In the 74 kg, national champion Sandeep Singh of Punjab lost his qualification bout to Franklin Gomez Matos of Portugal.

However, Narsingh Yadav showed grit and determination to stay in the race for a podium finish. He will face Asian gold medallist Daniyar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Yadav lost to Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs of the USA 1-4. Burroughs will face Italy’s Frank Chamizo Marquez in the final.

–IANS

nns/qma/kr

