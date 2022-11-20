Max Verstappen wins 2022 F1 finale in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Nov 20 (IANS) Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his 15th win of the 2022 Formula 1 season with victory in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Starting from the pole position, Verstappen controlled the race from the front and was never threatened as he took a typically dominant win and extended his record for most Grand Prix wins in a single season.

“It was a good race. It was all about tyre management. I think we looked after the Mediums quite well and then on the Hard tyres managing until the end,” said Verstappen, who won last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in contentious circumstances.

“Incredible to win again here. A 15th win of the season is unbelievable. It’s been really enjoyable to work with the whole team and to be able to achieve something like this.

“I know it is going to be hard to replicate something like this, but it is also very good motivation to try and do well again next year.”

Behind Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took advantage of a one-stop strategy to finish second, with Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez having to settle for third after being unable to overhaul Leclerc, reports Xinhua.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished fourth, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was best of the rest in sixth with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon seventh, ahead of Lance Stroll in his Aston Martin and Norris’ teammate Daniel Ricciardo, in what may prove to be the Australian’s final Grand Prix.

Taking the final point was Stroll’s teammate Sebastian Vettel, who came home 10th in his 299th Grand Prix and his last race before retirement. The German joined the top three finishers immediately after the race as they all partook in some celebratory donuts on the Yas Marina Circuit’s start-finish straight.

World champion Verstappen ended the season with a record-breaking points total of 454. Leclerc’s second place also edged him ahead of Perez into second place in the standings, with the two finishing on 308 and 305 points respectively.

In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull finished with 759 points, ahead of Ferrari with 554 and Mercedes with 515.

The 2023 Formula 1 season kicks off next March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

–IANS

inj