Maxwell takes a stunning catch to send Guptill packing as video goes viral

Cairns, Sep 6 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s stunning catch to dismiss Martin Guptill in the first One-day International at the Cazaly’s Stadium here on Tuesday has once again cemented his credentials as one of the best fielders in world cricket.

The limited-overs specialist took a stunner of a catch in the fifth over bowled by pace bowler Mitchell Starc, as he dived to his left to latch on to a dipping ball to get rid of dangerous opener Guptill for just six runs.

The video posted by Cricket Australia has since gone viral.

Maxwell just took off from his fielding position at backward point to take a one-handed pluck from thin air. Starc bowled a fuller delivery angling away on off, and Guptill, looking to push it, got a thick outside edge, with the ball flying to the left of backward point. Maxwell jumped to his left to pull off a screamer with his outstretched hand.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field in the first of the three-match ODI series. The first over was an exciting one, with Guptill scoring six runs off the first two balls off Starc. He was adjudged LBW at the end of the over but took a successful review to survive.

However, Starc snared Guptill in the fifth over, thanks largely to Maxwell’s terrific effort at backward point.

Australia looked set to restrict the visitors to a sub-250 total with New Zealand reeling at 195/6 in 44.5 overs with James Neesham and Mitchell Santner at the crease. Maxwell also looked set to emerge as the most successful bowler for the hosts, taking four wickets for 42 runs in nine overs.

