Mayers' 210 takes Windies to miraculous 3-wicket win over Bangladesh

Chattogram, Feb 7 (IANS) Debutant Kyle Mayers scored a double hundred to lead West Indies to a miraculous three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram on Sunday. Mayers scored 210, putting up a double century stand with Nkrumah Bonner and a century stand with Joshua da Silva to help West Indies chase down a target of 395.

West Indies, devoid of a number of their stars including captain Jason Holder, have thus completed the highest successful run chase in a Test match in Asia.

The visitors started the fifth day on an overnight score of 110/3 with Mayers on 37 and Bonner on 15. The pair went on to add 216 runs for the fourth wicket, batting out the first and second sessions of the day. Bonner eventually fell to Taijul Islam on 86 shortly after which Nayeem Hasan dismissed Jermaine Blackwood to get Bangladesh back in the game.

However, Mayers then went on the counter, smashing 80 off 72 balls in a 100-run partnership with Da Silva for the sixth wicket to take the West Indies within sight of a win. Da Silva fell for 20 to Islam after which Kemar Roach became Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s fourth wicket of the innings. However, Mayers took West Indies over the line in the next over.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 430 & 223/8 declared (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Jomel Warrican 3/57) lost to West Indies 259 & 395/7 (Kyle Mayers 210 not out, Nkrumah Boner 86; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/113) by three wickets

–IANS

rkm/kr