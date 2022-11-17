McGrath wants Australian team to play fearless cricket like T20 World Cup winner England

Sydney, Nov 16 (IANS) With England winning the T20 World Cup to add to the ODI World Cup title they already possess, many teams want to emulate their aggressive and fearless style of play and succeed in white-ball cricket.

England’s playing style has become so much in demand that the legendary cricketer Glenn McGrath wants the current Australian team to take a leaf out of their archrivals’ playbook and follow the same way.

While England romped to victory beating Pakistan by 10 wickets in Melbourne, Australia failed to defend their title and failed to survive the Super 12 stage.

McGrath said the current Australian team should also play fearless cricket, just as its predecessors.

“The Australian team always played fearless cricket. I wonder now if they are playing with more fear of losing. You just have to go out and back yourselves. That is the brand of cricket England are playing at the moment. When you play that brand of cricket things tend to go your way more,” McGrath told the news agency Australian Associated Press (AAP).

McGrath, Australia’s most successful pacer, advised the Australian team to tweak their approach at the start of the play, playing a more explosive style of batting from the first ball.

“I always say, if you can get players to go out there and play without fear, it’s amazing what you can achieve. You still have to play intelligent cricket … Don’t go out and throw caution to the wind with shots that aren’t there. It’s about getting that balance right, and that is where the Aussies need to get back to,” he said.

