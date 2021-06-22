Medvedev enters quarter-finals of Mallorca Open

Adv.

Mallorca, June 22 (IANS) World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2 to enter quarter-finals of Mallorca Open tennis here on Tuesday.

The Russian star, who had lost in the first round of Halle Open recently, started slowly. But he once he got into his groove, he clinched the last five games of the opening set to take lead. The second set was an easy ride.

Medvedev fired six aces against two from Coutet and won 80% of the points on first serve as well as 47% of the points on second serve.

“I like to play on grass. I just need to get some confidence in my game on the surface, because we did not play [on it] for two years. Two years ago, I was not the same player as I am right now,” said Medvedev after the match.

“It is tough for me to say where I see myself, but I know I can play very good on this surface. I just need to find the right balance… In Halle, I had three days of practice, which was definitely not enough to feel good,” Medvedev said.

The 25-year-old Medvedev’s quarter-final opponent in the next round will be fifth seed Casper Ruud, who advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tennys Sandgren.

