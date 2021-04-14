Medvedev out of Monte Carlo Masters with Covid-19

Adv.

Monaco, April 13 (IANS) World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters following a positive Covid-19 test, men’s tennis’ ruling body ATP said on Tuesday.

“Following the return of a positive Covid-19 test result on April 12, 2021, Medvedev has been withdrawn from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters,” ATP said in a statement.

The ATP statement added that Medvedev had been moved into isolation and “continues to be monitored by the Tournament Physician and ATP Medical Team”.

“He has been replaced in the singles second round (following a first-round bye) and has been withdrawn from doubles competition.”

“It’s a big disappointment not to play in Monte Carlo. My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on tour as soon and as safely as possible,” Medvedev said.

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic had beaten Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open crown and 18th Grand Slam title in February this year.

