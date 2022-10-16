Men's T20 World Cup: Shami hits the ground running ahead of warm-up games

Perth, Oct 16 (IANS) In a great sign for Team India before the start of 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup, fast bowler Mohammed Shami started training with the full intensity at the Gabba on Sunday, ahead of the team’s first warm-up fixture against England on Monday.

Shami hasn’t played a single T20I since India’s T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year. He wasn’t in the scheme of things of the team management but injury to Jasprit Bumrah brought the veteran pacer back in the mix.

The 32-year old pacer had reached Brisbane after recovering from Covid-19 and getting a go-ahead from NCA as Bumrah’s replacement in the 15-member Indian squad.

The BCCI on Sunday uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle where Shami can be seen giving it his all during a training session. He looked smooth in his run-up and seemed to have attained close to full fitness while bowling during India’s training session.

“Raring To Go! @MdShami11 hits the ground running,” the BCCI wrote along with the video.

In the video, head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen welcoming Shami in the mix after a lay-off of around three months. The experienced fast bowler was seen bowling to Virat Kohli and it seems upcoming warm-up games would help him in getting into full rhythm.

Shami last played T20Is when India and Namibia locked horns last year at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 8. However, he hasn’t been out of T20s as he represented the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 and played a crucial role in the team’s victory in their maiden season.

India will take on Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 in the two official warm-ups ahead of tournament proper. They will face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup campaign opener on October 23 at the MCG.

–IANS

avn/inj