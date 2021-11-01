Messi talks of possible return to FC Barcelona

- Advertisement -

Paris, Nov 1 (IANS) Former FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi said in an interview that he intends to return to FC Barcelona at some point in the future.

This summer, Messi concluded his 21-year-spell at the club where he called home and joined Paris Saint-Germain, with which he signed a two-year contract. When asked about the possibility of a return to FC Barcelona at the end of his PSG time, Messi said it remains his plan.

- Advertisement -

“I have always said that I would love to help the club and be useful. I would love to be a technical director at some point. I don’t know if that will be at Barcelona or if it might be somewhere else,” the Argentine said.

Although Messi is not sure whether he could return to the former club, one thing is certain that he will come back to Barcelona to live, reports Xinhua.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know what will happen when my PSG contract ends. What is confirmed and sure, we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there,” he added.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

bsk