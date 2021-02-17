ADVERTISEMENT
Mexican Open confirms presence of 3 top 10 players

By IANS
Mexico City, Feb 17 (IANS) Three of the world’s top 10 men’s tennis players have confirmed their presence at next month’s Mexican Open, tournament director Raul Zurutuza said on Tuesday.

Greece’s world No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, seventh-ranked German Alexander Zverev and Argentine world No. 9 Diego Schwartzman will participate in the ATP 500 outdoor hard court event, according to Zurutuza, Xinhua news reports.

“Having three top 10 players in the tournament is extremely good news,” the official said in video conference. “It will be the first time that Tsitsipas comes to play with us and I’m sure that he is going to fall in love with the tournament.

“What I really like about the (competition) list is that at least 60 or 70 per cent of the players are inside the top 60.”

Zurutuza added that he hoped Spanish world No. 2 Rafael Nadal would confirm his attendance in the coming days.

The Mexican Open will be played from March 15 to 20 in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco.

–IANS

rkm/in

