scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

Mexico name forward Jimenez in World Cup squad

By Glamsham Bureau

Mexico City, Nov 15 (IANS) Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez has been named in Mexico’s squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite uncertainty over his fitness.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just four games this season for the Premier League club due to knee and groin injuries. As expected, the 26-man squad includes Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez, Napoli forward Hirving Lozano and veteran goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera.

Manager Gerardo Martino also called up 36-year-old Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado, who will take part in his fifth World Cup, reports Xinhua.

But there was no place for Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, Javier Hernandez, who was overlooked despite scoring 19 goals across all competitions for LA Galaxy this year.

Mexico will begin their World Cup campaign against Poland on November 22 before meeting Argentina and Saudi Arabia in other group stage matches.

Martino’s men will conclude their preparations for the tournament with friendlies against Iraq on November 8 and Sweden on November 16.

El Tri have been eliminated in the round of 16 at each of the past seven editions of the World Cup dating back to 1994.

Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon);

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax Amsterdam), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (America), Johan Vasquez (US Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo (all Monterrey);

Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (Ajax Amsterdam), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna (both Cruz Azul);

Forwards: Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Henry Martin (America), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

–IANS

akm/

Previous article
Absolutely buzzing, says England's Moeen Ali after achieving his goal of winning T20 World Cup
Next article
'The Crown' relives King Charles III's breakdance moment with topless women in Brazil
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kriti Sanon

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US