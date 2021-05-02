MI consolidate themselves in 4th position, CSK stay at top

Adv.

Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) consolidated themselves in fourth position by moving to eight points from six although their net run rate (NRR) fell by a small fraction after Saturday night’s win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.

CSK are still on top with 10 points and although their net run rate (NRR) fell from +1.475 to +1.263 after the loss to MI, it is still much better than second-placed Delhi Capitals’ (10 points and +0.466 NRR) and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (10 points and -0.171 NRR).

Punjab Kings are in fifth position with six points (-0.264 NRR) and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (4 points and -0.494 NRR) in sixth place.

Adv.

Rajasthan Royals, with four points and -0.690 NRR are in seventh position whereas SunRisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table with two points and -0.264 NRR.

SunRisers will play Royals on Sunday afternoon in New Delhi while Delhi Capitals will look to move to the top of the position by beating the Chennai franchise.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/