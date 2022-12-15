MI Emirates, MI Cape Town unveil their official match kits for ILT20, SA20

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) The Mumbai Indians (MI) Global on Thursday unveiled the official playing kits that its two new teams – MI Emirates and MI Cape Town — will be donning in the upcoming inaugural season of ILT20 and SA20 in UAE and South Africa respectively.

Crafted by designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil in the iconic MI blue and gold colour scheme, the jerseys dedicated to the local fans, pay homage to the culture and history of the two regions.

“A gold mine of opportunities lying in the highs and lows of natural vastness, the MI Emirates jersey celebrates the root through a global eye that the world uses to visualize this emerging new part of the world. Re-imagining Emirates through modern art, its iconic structures and pristine beaches through sketches on a modern artist, sand dunes take a triangular landscape, presenting a myriad of scapes in various shades of blue and gold,” the MI Global informed in a release on Thursday.

The MI Cape Town jersey is a modern artist’s interpretation of savannas, faunal stripes, and an abundance of natural resources that lies in the rich culture and heritage of the region. The jersey mirrors the legacy of the land celebrating its people. The history of civilizations and the potential of the land comes alive in gold which subtly blends in various shades of blue, the release informed.

Designers Shantnu & Nikhil said, “Our long association with Mumbai Indians for over a decade, has always brought a fresh perspective to the iconic ‘Blue and Gold’ jersey, rooted with a large story and meaning conveyed through each creation. Getting inspired by culture, sportsmanship, and local elements along with an infusion of art, we have always centred our approach around the world as one big family.

“This year we dived deep into indigenous culture, marrying it with a millennial approach and creating jerseys that reflect the pride that the team upholds. We are elated to bring forth these iconic jerseys to the people that celebrate this sport religiously.”

Earlier this year, MI acquired two franchises in the upcoming ILT20 league in UAE and SA20 in South Africa, further expanding its stature and reach globally. The new members of Mumbai Indians ‘One Family’, MI Emirates and MI Cape Town are going to debut in the respective inaugural seasons in January 2023.

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the recent global expansion, Mumbai Indians will soon have three T20 teams across three countries. MI Emirates of UAE’s International League T20 and MI Cape Town of South Africa’s T20 League are set to join the MI family in 2023.

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise by winning seven titles, which includes a record five IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles.

