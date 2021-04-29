MI ride de Kock's unbeaten 70 to beat RR by seven wickets

Adv.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 70 as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. de Kock’s 63-run stand with Krunal Pandya (39) for the third wicket helped MI chase down a target of 172 with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah led the way as the five-time champions put the breaks on RR’s innings to restrict them to 171/4. Chris Morris dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the first 10 overs but de Kock, alongwith Pandya and later Kieron Pollard, took MI over the line.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 171/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Jos Buttler 41; Rahul Chahar 2/33, Jasprit Bumrah 1/15) lost to Mumbai Indians 172/3 in 18.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 70 not out, Krunal Pandya 39; Chris Morris 2/33) by seven wickets with nine balls to spare

