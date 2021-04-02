Miami Open: 2nd seed Tsitsipas stunned by Hurkacz

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami, April 2 (IANS) Hubert Hurkacz of Poland came back to beat second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to make men’s singles semi-finals of the Miami Open.

The Pole fought hard to edge past Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes and reached his first ATP Masters 1000 event semi-finals on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

“I was trying to keep fighting and that’s what I did. I am super pumped and happy that I was able to turn this match around. It is so big to be in my first Masters 1000 semifinal, especially here in the Miami Open. It is a super big win for me and I can’t wait for the next match,” said Hurkacz after the match.

Coming up next in the semi-finals for Hurkacz will be either unseeded American Sebastian Korda or Russian star Andrey Rublev.

