World Sports

Might text AB tonight: Kohli on ramp shot

By IANS
Might text AB tonight: Kohli on ramp shot 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Dec 6 (IANS) One of the highlights of Sunday’s second T20 International between India and Australia was India skipper Virat Kohli pulling off a ramp shot in the manner of his Royal Challengers Bangalore team mate AB de Villiers.

Kohli, known more for his conventional stroke-play, said jokingly after the match that he may text the South African batting great to see what he thinks about it.

“It was a funny moment,” he said after the match, describing the six.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hardik (Pandya) said he wasn’t expecting. I will send AB a text tonight. Let us see what he thinks about it,” added Kohli, who was on 24 when he hit that shot.

It was off the fourth ball of the 15th over bowled by Andrew Tye’s that Kohli went for the shot. The right hander, who scored 40 off 24 balls, moved to the off-side and scooped the ball off the in-field and deposited it at the fine-leg fence.

The entire Indian team looked surprised at the shot that seems to suggest that Kohli is trying to bring in some improvisation into his batting.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/rkm/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMumbai City beat wasteful Odisha 2-0
Next articleParis Hilton-Carter Reum celebrate their first anniversary

Related Articles

Sports

3rd T20I: Wade, Maxwell power Australia to 186/5 against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored a brilliant 80 and a quick-fire fifty from Glenn Maxwell helped Australia set an imposing 187-run...
Read more
News

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Read more
Sports

Pucovski hit on the head, ruled out of second warm-up game

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Right-handed opener Will Pucovski, who is slated to open the Australia innings in the first Test against India at the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Might text AB tonight: Kohli on ramp shot 2

3rd T20I: Wade, Maxwell power Australia to 186/5 against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored a brilliant 80 and a quick-fire fifty from Glenn Maxwell helped Australia set an imposing 187-run...
glamsham sports news coverage featured image placeholder

Indian eves focused on producing best result in Tokyo, says Udita

glamsham sports news coverage featured image placeholder

Pucovski hit on the head, ruled out of second warm-up game

Might text AB tonight: Kohli on ramp shot 3

India opt to bowl in 3rd T20I against Australia (Toss)

Might text AB tonight: Kohli on ramp shot 4

Joe Connellan appointed interim CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Might text AB tonight: Kohli on ramp shot 5

Senior Indian players have decent outing in drawn 1st warm-up game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020