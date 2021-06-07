Milkha Singh stable, responding to treatment: Punjab minister

Adv.

Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Monday spoke to doctors at the PGI Hospital here to enquire about national icon and Olympian Milkha Singh’s health.

“I am relieved to know from the doctors at the PGI that Milkha Singh-ji is stable and responding to treatment,” Sodhi said in a statement here.

“I wish and pray for his early and speedy recovery,” Sodhi said ensuring the Flying Sikh’s family of best treatment and medical care for him.

The 1960 Rome Olympian and former Commonwealth Games Champion has been undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) after complaining of breathlessness in post-Covid complications on June 3.

