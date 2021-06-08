Milkha Singh's health shows continuous improvement

Adv.

Chandigarh, June 8 (IANS) Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh has shown continuous improvement for being treated for Covid-19, the PGI hospital here said on Tuesday.

“Based on all the medical parameters as on today, there is continuous improvement in the condition of Milkha Singh, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit since June 3 and getting treated for Covid-19,” said the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) health bulletin.

He is under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute, said PGI spokesperson Ashok Kumar.

Earlier, Milkha Singh, 91, was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali near here last month after testing positive for the virus.

Singh was discharged from Mohali’s hospital last week. But he had to be taken to PGIMER on June 3 after he complained of low oxygen level.

His wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, is battling with the coronavirus in Fortis Hospital.

–IANS

vg/pgh