Ministry funds Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan's training-cum-competition stint in the Netherlands

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will finance Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan’s 13-day training and competition stint in the Hague, the Netherland.

Vishnu, who is set to compete in the Hague Test Event (ILCA 7) from September 16 onwards, set out for the Netherland on September 6 and would be training at the location from September 7-15.

The TOPS financial assistance will cover Vishnu’s flight, accommodation, local travel, and food costs among others, and will also provide him an out-of-pocket allowance of $50 per day for any other expense he might incur.

Vishnu, who won the bronze medal at the Under-21 World Championships in the year 2019 has been part of MYAS’s TOPS scheme since before Tokyo Olympics and is considered one of the top medal contenders for India at the Asian Games that are to take place next year.

