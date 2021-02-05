Ministry gives 12 months to five NSFs for Sports Code compliance

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given a time of 12 months to five National Sports Federations (NSFs) — Yachting Association of India, Equestrian Federation of India, Indian Polo Association, Motorsports body and Special Olympic Bharat to align their constitution and bylaws with the National Sports Development Code 2011.

While renewing the annual recognition of NSFs, the ministry has given six months to other federations to carry out the amendments required in their constitutions and bylaws to bring them in conformity with the sports code.

In a virtual meeting with representatives of NSFs on Thursday, the ministry reaffirmed that compliance of sports code provisions is binding. The ministry stated categorically that the amendments should be carried out without further delay and within the stipulated timeline. NSFs were also informed that no further extension in timeline would be possible hereafter. It was also reiterated that failure to comply with the sports code by any NSFs would lead to de-recognition of the NSF concerned. Some of the NSFs have already amended their constitutions/bylaws, which are being examined in the ministry.

During the meeting, representatives of the NSFs informed the ministry that they have already amended their constitutions in line with the code and also assured that they will make further amendments if needed, as per provisions of the sports code.

NSFs have also been asked by the ministry to furnish information with regard to compliance of code on fortnightly basis so that the Delhi High Court could be apprised of the same, as the matter is being monitored by the court.

–IANS

nns/kh