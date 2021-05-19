Ministry grants Rs 2.5 lakh to powerlifting coach for Covid treatment

Adv.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The sports ministry on Wednesday approved Rs 2,50,000 for international powerlifting coach, Joseph James, to meet the hospitalisation expenses incurred on Covid-19 treatment.

Winner of the 2006 Asian Games gold in Doha and the Asian Powerlifting Championship title in 2008, James developed serious breathing trouble on April 24. After his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Hyderabad.

James was discharged on May 5 and he is now in home quarantine.

The assistance comes under the collaborated initiative of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the sports ministry to support former international athletes and coaches amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alica Joe, James’s daughter said that, “One of the members of the Telangana Olympic Association and the IOA, Mahesh Sagar, informed us about the initiative. He gave me the details to fill in and he followed up with the respective authorities.

“It’s a great help from the ministry,” said Alicia.

–IANS

akm/