ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Misfiring Chennaiyin face high-flying Mumbai (Match Preview 71)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Bambolim (Goa), Jan 24 (IANS) The high-flying Mumbai City FC will be looking to continue on their imperious run when they face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

After 13 games, Chennaiyin’s misfiring attack is still struggling to find its feet. Placed sixth, Chennaiyin have netted just 10 goals all season — the least by any team.

Their 0-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game meant that they have now failed to score in seven out of 13 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai are on an 11-match unbeaten run and have conceded just four goals all season. This presents Chennaiyin with a tough challenge and coach Csaba Laszlo has called for his misfiring attack to step up.

“They (our forwards) are asked to score whenever there’s a possibility, that’s one of the main points,” he said. “We have been unlucky in many cases where we created chances and have missed. I can’t teach them how to create chances but in the last moment, you must be there to put the ball into the net. And tomorrow’s game is the same. I’m sure we will get chances and possibilities to use them. But (we need) more attention, instinct and be hungry for goals.”

The Islanders edged Chennaiyin 2-1 in their previous meetings but it was Chennaiyin who dominated the game and fashioned better chances, despite ending up on the wrong side of the scoreline. And Laszlo is hoping for more of the same on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to try to break them down. We have our tactical plans which we did in the first game. We were nearly successful but we were unlucky (to lose the game),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai find themselves five points clear at the top and seem favourites to clinch the spot. Coach Sergio Lobera is content with his side’s position but knows things can turn around quickly.

“I was working everyday with the City Football Group and Mumbai City, trying to build a winning team with players suited to our style of play,” he said. “I am happy now because we are in a good position but the most important thing now is the end of the season. We are playing well, (we have) very good stats, very good numbers. We are on top of the table but in this league and during this phase, everything is possible in seven days. You have three games in 10 days and you can lose points. We have to keep working the same way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJamshedpur end string of defeats with 0-0 draw vs Hyderabad
Next articleVineet: Hopeful that people will watch 'Aadhaar' in theatres
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Chelsea appoint Thomas Tuchel as new head coach

IANS - 0
London, Jan 27 (IANS) Chelsea have appointed former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach. He replaces Frank...
Read more
Sports

'Prasanta Dora was a very talented goalkeeper who played with repute'

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has expressed grief on the untimely demise of former India international goalkeeper Prasanta...
Read more
News

'Maidaan' vs 'RRR' clash on Oct 13: Exhibitors will suffer, feels industry (Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Arundhuti BanerjeeMumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Even as cinemas are fully to become profitable ventures once again in the post-lockdown scenario, two of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jack Leach extends stay with Somerset until 2024

IANS - 0
London, Jan 27 (IANS) England spinner Jack Leach has extended his contract with Somerset County Cricket Club by two years.The 29-year-old's current contract...

ICC introduces 'ICC Player of the Month' awards

Indian eves suffer 2-3 loss to Argentina

Online Rummy: Kerala HC notice to Virat Kohli

Root-led England team arrives in Chennai ahead of Test series

IPL 2021 player auction on Feb 18 in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021