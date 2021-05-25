Modric signs one-year extension with Real Madrid

Adv.

Madrid, May 25 (IANS) Luka Modric has signed a one-year extension to his contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2022, the club confirmed on their official website on Tuesday.

The contract means the 35-year-old Croatian will complete 10 years at the club he joined from Tottenham in 2012 and for whom he has scored 28 goals in 391 appearances, Xinhua reports.

Despite his age, Modric was again a key player for Real Madrid in the season that has just come to an end, scoring six goals (his season best) and giving four assists in 48 appearances.

“It was a dream for me to join Real Madrid. I always remember how hard it was to get here and I wanted to succeed no matter what,” said Modric on Real Madrid TV.

“I am very proud to sign a new contract; it means I am going to be here for 10 years, which is something I never expected when I arrived here, because it is very demanding here. Everyone wants to play here and I am going to have been here for 10 years,” added the midfielder.

–IANS

rkm/akm