More foreign shooters check in for Delhi World Cup

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Hungarian shooter Peter Sidi, the world and European rifle champion, arrived here on Sunday to compete in the World Cup starting on March 18 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

The 42-year-old multiple medallists in the global competition was the lone rifle shooter from Hungary to report at the official team hotel. Sidi has excelled in various rifle events, including 50m three positions and 10m air rifle in World Cups and World Championships.

A five-member Romanian shooting team also reported at the official team hotel, situated near the shooting ranges, to test their skills ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Shooters from Mexico, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Iran are expected to arrive late on Sunday night.

In 2017, Sidi was one of those shooters who was critical of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for introducing mixed team events. To promote gender equality for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had replaced three men’s events –50m rifle prone, 50m free pistol, and double trap — with mixed team events.

“Foreign shooters are allowed to train at the ranges, provided they book their slots in advance,” said an official associated with the team’s arrival.

The 57-member Indian team, including ace pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, and Abhishek Verma, are attending the pre-World Cup camp at the ranges. The camp started on March 5.

The National Rifle Association of India is expecting more than 300 shooters from 43 countries.

–IANS

