World Sports

Morris becomes IPL's highest ever paid player with Rs.16.25 cr

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) South Africa’s Chris Morris on Thursday fetched the highest ever bid of Rs 16.25 crore in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked the pace-bowling all-rounder at a player auction after intense competition from Punjab Kings. Morris’s base price was Rs.75 lakh.

The previous all-time record was held by Yuvraj Singh who was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. And the highest ever bid for a foreigner was Rs.15.5 crore for which Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins last year.

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore after intense bidding with Chennai Super Kings. Maxwell’s base price was Rs 2 crore.

Maxwell was earlier released by Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab), who had bought him for Rs 10.75 crore for the 2020 edition.

Australian batsman Steve Smith (base price: Rs 2 crore) was picked for Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hassan went for Rs 3.2 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Moeen Ali went to CSK for Rs 7 crore.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube went to RR for 4.4 crore.

–IANS

kh/qma

