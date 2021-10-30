Mountain bike nationals: Adonis bags second gold; Maha have a field day

- Advertisement -

Pune, Oct 30 (IANS) Manipur-lad Khariksing Adonis Tangpu added another gold to his name, but overall it was hosts Maharashtra who dominated the proceedings bagging two first spots on the second day of the 18th MTB (Mountain Terrain Bike) National Championship at Alandi-Pune, here on Saturday.

Adonis, having won the Elite Men Individual Time Trial (ITT) on the opening day, added the Elite Men Cross Country Olympic title to his name to take his tally to two gold medals on Day Two of the championship organised by the Cycling Association of Maharashtra, under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India.

Having had a full run of the trail and good knowledge of the track, Adonis covered the 30 kilometre distance (6 laps) in 1 hour 12 minute 44.910. Adonis’ timing on Saturday was a vast improvement on the 1 hour 26 minutes 48.417s he had logged to win the ITT.

Following Adonis past the finish line in the second spot was Riyant Rai (West Bengal) clocking 1:14:03.035s and Ladakh’s Sonam Norboo 1:14:28.200s;

Maharashtra, meanwhile, had a fruitful day out with Siddhesh Ghorpade and Siddhi Shirke winning their respective events.

Siddhesh proved to be the hero of the day winning an MTB gold on debut. Hailing from Kolhapur, Siddhesh, a road racer, bagged the ‘outh Boys’ Cross Country Olympic. Having begun practicing a month back, Siddhesh an eighth-grade student of Shri Jyotirling Vidyamandir, Vadanage-Nigave, completed the 2-lap 10 kilometre run in 25 minutes 09.917s, pushing back Tsewang Norboo (Ladakh) 25:33.235s and Arman Duay (Karnataka) 25:37.035s.

RESULTS

Elite Men’s Cross Country Olympic (30 Km. — 6 laps): 1-Khariksing Adonis Tangpu (Manipur) 1 hour 12 minute 44.910s; 2-Riyant Rai (West Bengal) 1:14:03.035s; 3-Sonam Norboo (Ladakh) 1:14:28.200s

Junior Men’s Individual Time Trial (20 km; 4 laps): 1-Charithgowda (Karnataka) 59 minutes 08.661s; 2-Smaran Subbaiah A.K. (Karnataka) 1 hour 03 minute 28.686s; 3-Sudhanshu Limbu (West Bengal) 1:04:17.655s

Sub Junior Girls’ Individual Time Trial (10 km; 2 laps): 1-Siddhi Shirke (Maharashtra) 29 minutes 50.394s; 2-Karen Marshall (Karnataka) 35:29.607s; 3-Nagasiri H.N. (Karnataka) 37:47.955

Youth Boys’ Cross Country Olympic (10 Km. (2 Laps): 1-Siddhesh Ghorpade (Maharashtra) 25 minutes 09.917s; 2-Tsewang Norboo (Ladakh) 25:33.235s; 3-Arman Duay (Karnataka) 25:37.035s

Youth Girls’ Individual Time Trial (Revised): 1-Akansha Mehtre (Maharashtra) 29:52.997s; 2-Shravani Parit (Maharashtra) 30:03.167s; 3-Avani Dariyal (Uttrakhand) 33:01.591

–IANS

bsk