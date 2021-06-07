Mow it a bit, give it a roll: Williamson on WTC final pitch

Adv.

London, June 7 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wants less grass on Southampton pitch for the World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 18 since he feels there is plenty of rain around already. He termed Indian bowling attack, which his side will face in WTC final, as ‘fantastic’ and one with ‘depth’.

“Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well. A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department,” said Williamson in an interview to International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

“So yeah, [India are] a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best,” added Williamson.

The 30-year-old said the 2019 50-over World Cup final, where his team lost to New Zealand in the final due to boundary count is not playing on the team’s mind as it is a different format.

“Certainly not something that the guys have spoken about. I guess being a different side really with a different format as well… The match you mentioned was a very memorable one and obviously it had some controversy and it had everything, and people loved watching it, at the end of the day. That is why people got a lot out of it. Hopefully, it (WTC final) is a great spectacle, and we get a decent crowd, and it is a really good game!,” added Williamson.

Calling the two Tests against England preceding the WTC final as great preparation, the right-handed batsman said, “Yeah, the two Tests against England before the WTC final are important matches and ones the guys are looking forward to. But naturally, there is a carrot at the end that has taken a long time to, I suppose, to accumulate points and have the opportunity to be involved in it. To get that chance is exciting and the guys know it. You know it’s sort of the third Test match of the mini-series I suppose, and they are really excited to be involved.”

The Tauranga-born batsman, who is among the Fab 4 batsmen in present-day world cricket, hinted that the pitch for WTC final could aid swing and seam during to rain around and expected the curators to keep less amount of grass.

“Mow it a bit, give it a roll maybe! I do not know the team yet, let us see what the conditions are. What we have seen so far is pretty much rain, every day. It is nice to be outside to be honest, just getting some experience facing the Dukes (ball) in different conditions,” he added.

–IANS

kh/