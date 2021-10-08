MP Cup golf: Madappa keeps his nerve to lift the trophy

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Viraj Madappa kept his nerve on a high-scoring day to lift the trophy in the Rs. 70 lakh TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup 2021 at the Delhi Golf Club. Madappa thus bagged his second professional title and his first win in three years.

The 23-year-old Madappa (71-67-66-70) carded a two-under 70 on the final day to end up with a tournament tally of 14-under 274. He picked up a cheque of Rs. 11,31,550 which pushed him up from ninth to third place in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Bengaluru golfer Khalin Joshi (69-66-69-71), who was well in control and a firm favourite to win the title till the 12th hole, slipped on the last six holes to sign a card of one-under 71 and finish runner-up at 13-under 275. He moved up from seventh to fifth place in the PGTI Order of Merit, according to a release by PGTI.

Delhi’s Rashid Khan (67-73-68-69) was one of the top three contenders till the 14th hole as he was in the joint lead. However, he dropped three shots over the last four holes to end the week in third place at 11-under 277.

Madappa, the overnight joint leader along with good friend and practice partner Khalin Joshi, had a mixed front-nine making two birdies and two bogeys. On the 10th, Madappa made his second 15-feet conversion of the day to pick up another shot.

However, the 14th was the turning point, as both Madappa and Joshi found the bushes but Madappa was lucky to get a free drop due to his stance being on the cart path. That lucky break for Madappa earned him a birdie on the 14th while Joshi dropped a bogey there and the former who earlier trailed the latter by a shot, now took a one-shot lead over him.

Rashid Khan, overnight tied fifth and four off the lead, made a charge on day four with six birdies on the first 14 holes. Rashid was in the joint lead along with Viraj after the 14th. H’wever, Khan’s title hopes were dashed when he conceded a bogey on the 15th and a double-bogey on the 18th. He took third place.’

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (69) finished fourth at nine-un’er 279.

Delhi’s Pawan Ku’ar shot the day’s best score of 67 to finish tied 11th at four-under 284. Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh continued to lead the PGTI Order of Merit after he ended the week in tied 20th place at one-under 287.

Indian star Shiv Kapur finished tied 16th at two-under 286 while SSP Chawrasia finished tied 31st at two-over 290.

–IANS

bsk