World Sports

MP scores 42-0 win in women's sub junior academy hockey

By Glamsham Bureau
Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) Following their 0-5 defeat on the opening day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy bounced back in style to score a monumental 42-0 win over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy on the third day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship here on Friday.

Swati (3rd minute, 4, 10, 13, 22, 25, 28, 34, 39, 52) scored 10 goals while captain Bhumiksha Sahu (2nd minute, 3, 8, 12, 30, 35, 47, 55, 59) netted nine goals in what turned out to be a goal fest.

Krishna Sharma (15th minute, 31, 38, 41, 44, 55, 56) bagged seven goals whereas Huda Khan (16th minute, 32, 46, 52, 60) scored five goals. Sneha Patel (7th minute, 9, 23, 41) scored four and Palak Gupta (45th minute, 49, 60) scored three in the Pool B match.

Ritika Ahirwar (42nd minute, 47) and Shileima Khaidem Chanu (29th minute, 40) scored two goals each.

In the other game of the day, SAI-Academy scored a comprehensive 9-0 win over Markandeshwar Hockey Academy. Priya (33rd minute, 43, 48, 60+) bagged four goals while Sunelita Toppo (7th minute, 51, 58) scored a fine hat-trick in what was SAI Academy’s second consecutive win of the tournament. Kirti (19th minute, 36) also chipped in with two goals for SAI- Academy in the Pool A Match.

–IANS

kh/

Previous articleJoy of watching stumps fly made me bowl fast: Prasidh
