MS Dhoni to join India team as mentor for T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Former India skipper MS Dhoni is to join the national team as mentor for the T20 World Cup to be held in UAE and Oman in October-November. He will work with India team head coach Ravi Shastri and coaching staff, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a team selection press conference.

Off-spinner R Ashwin has also returned to the T20I squad.

“Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be joining Team India as mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. I am glad that MS has accepted BCCI’s offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Mr Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India,” said Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the media in a virtual interaction.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

Standbyes: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

